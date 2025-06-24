SUPS. ANDERSON, MONTGOMERY STEPPE CHAMPION FOOD JUSTICE

East County News Service East County News Service

SAN DIEGO, CA (June 24, 2025) — In a continued show of leadership on food equity and community health, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors this week approved a joint proposal from Supervisors Joel Anderson and Monica Montgomery Steppe to allocate $750,000 in funding to support critical food access programs across the region.

The action provides $500,000 to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and $250,000 to the California Center for Cooperative Development to support operations at SunCoast Market Co-Op in Imperial Beach.





These investments will directly benefit residents facing food insecurity while supporting the local food economy.

Montgomery Steppe, a longtime champion for food justice and health equity, emphasized the urgency of these investments.

“Access to nutritious food is a basic human right, not a privilege, ” she said. “ When families are forced to choose between groceries, rent, and medication, our system is broken. This action reflects our commitment to reversing the long-standing inequities in our food system and to investing in community-led solutions that empower residents to thrive.”

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in the county, is experiencing a 40% reduction in federal food assistance due to cuts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program.

The County’s $500,000 investment will help replace more than 1.8 million pounds of lost food items like frozen proteins, milk, and eggs for the 400,000 individuals the Food Bank serves monthly. Beneficiaries of these services include students, seniors, veterans and working families.

Simultaneously, the $250,000 grant to the California Center for Cooperative Development will support SunCoast Market Co-Op , a community-owned grocery store under construction in the Silver Strand Plaza on Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach.

With nearly 1,300 member-owners, SunCoast will increase food access and economic development in a region where up to 60% of residents face food insecurity.

Anderson echoed support for the initiative, citing the importance of strong community partnerships to meet rising needs.

“Thank you, Supervisor Montgomery Steppe, for your support. Our important bipartisan work will strengthen our local safety net and make a real difference for families in need,” Anderson said.

Both projects align with the County’s Food Justice Community Action Plan, adopted in 2024 to address systemic barriers to healthy food access.