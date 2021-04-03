SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER ”DELIBERATELY” RAMMING MOTORISTS AT FOUR EAST COUNTY SITES

East County News Service East County News Service

April 3, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – David Archer, 56, has been arrested after deliberately ramming multiple vehicles at three locations on Thursday. The suspect then fled, leading deputies in a pursuit from unincorporated La Mesa through Lemon Grove ending in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s department.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego substation responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The caller reported that a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a white Toyota Prius at Calle Verde and Fury Lane in unincorporated La Mesa. A witness observed the suspect drive his truck into the Prius two additional times.

The witness said she attempted to flee from the suspect’s erratic behavior, but he followed her and intentionally drove into the back of her vehicle as well. The suspect then drove to the Starbucks at 2986 Jamacha Road, where he reportedly rammed his vehicle into a silver sedan several times.

The suspect fled that scene and collided with two additional vehicles, says Sgt. James McCurty. He adds, “Responding deputies observed the suspect vehicle fail to stop for a red light at the intersection of Jamacha Road and Campo Road. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop however, he failed to yield to the deputies and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit lasted approximately twenty minutes. The pursuit wound through the city of Lemon Grove, into the city of San Diego then back into Spring Valley.”

The suspect then deliberately collided into the back of a vehicle traveling east near the 8000 block of Jamacha Road,” McCurty adds. “The collision caused the suspect to lose control of his vehicle and sideswipe two parked vehicles. The suspect vehicle came to a rest and was disabled.”

The suspect initially refused to obey deputies' orders but eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered, McCurty says.

The suspect taken into custody was identified as 56-year-old David Archer.

The assaults and traffic collisions are under investigation by the San Diego Sheriff's Department and the San Diego Police Department.