SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER STABBING MAN ON TROLLEY IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

August 3, 2022 (El Cajon) – Joshua Lee Martinez, 32, of El Cajon has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the head aboard a trolley near the Marshall Avenue station in El Cajon.

According to Lt. Randy Soulard with the El Cajon Police Department, a man and his girlfriend were confronted by the suspect and an argument ensued. The suspect “produced a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the head and arm,” Lt. Soulard says, adding that the suspect fled after exiting the trolley at the Arnelle Avenue trolley stop.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center, where he was treated and released. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

With the assistance of surveillance footage from the scene, and working with officers from the La Mesa Police Department, detectives from the El Cajon Police Department were able to identify the suspect as Martinez, a convicted felon with an extensive and violent criminal history.

His prior arrests included possessing a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, probation violation, and participation in a criminal street gang.

Lt. Soulard states, “Martinez was located near his residence and was taken into custody without incident. A knife was discovered in Martinez’s possession, however it at this time it is unknown if the knife is the same weapon used during the stabbing.”

Martinez was booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477 or on-line at SDCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.