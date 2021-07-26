SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR APRIL MURDER IN SPRING VALLEY

July 26, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Jammerieo Austin, 26, of San Diego has been arrested and charged with the murder of Karmen Dionne Anderson, 40, also known as Karmen Hicks.

July 26, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Jammerieo Austin, 26, of San Diego has been arrested and charged with the murder of Karmen Dionne Anderson, 40, also known as Karmen Hicks.

She was shot while seated in a parked vehicle with her husband and 4-year-old daughter in Spring Valley on April 24 around 11:30 p.m. According to witnesses, two armed men approached the vehicle and at least one fired shots.