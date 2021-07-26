SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR APRIL MURDER IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery

July 26, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Jammerieo Austin, 26, of San Diego has been arrested and charged with the murder of Karmen Dionne Anderson, 40, also known as Karmen Hicks. 

She was shot while seated in a parked vehicle with her husband and 4-year-old daughter in Spring Valley on April 24 around 11:30 p.m. According to witnesses, two armed men approached the vehicle and at least one fired shots.

Sheriff’s detectives responded to a report of the shooting in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive outside of a liquor store, but the victim was no longer there. She had been driven by another woman to a local hospital and treated for gunshot wounds, but later died at the hospital.

Her death prompted a candlelight vigil and calls from community members to end gun violence.

Jammerieo was arrested yesterday and booked into San Diego Central Jail. He is charged with murder, assault with a deadline weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, says Lt. Joel Stranger with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200.  You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

 

 

 

