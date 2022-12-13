SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ARSON IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

December 13, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in connection with an arson at a long-term residential treatment facility in Lemon Grove.

On Sunday, December 11, a detective with the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit arrested Darrell Allen Yancey , 37, in El Cajon, the Sheriff’s department announced this afternoon.

The arrest came after the Sheriff's Department issued a Dec. 8 news release and surveillance video asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a November 19 arson at the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children, located within the McAlister Institute in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive.

Numerous tips came in which helped detectives identify and locate the suspect. “We thank the public and the media for their assistance with this case,” says Sergeant Anthony Portillo.

Yancey has been booked at the San Diego Central Jail on several arson-related charges.