SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ARSON IN LEMON GROVE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

December 13, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in connection with an arson at a long-term residential treatment facility in Lemon Grove.

On Sunday, December 11, a detective with the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit arrested Darrell Allen Yancey , 37, in El Cajon, the Sheriff’s department announced this afternoon.

The arrest came after the Sheriff's Department issued a Dec. 8 news release and surveillance video asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a November 19 arson at the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children, located within the McAlister Institute in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive. 

Numerous tips came in which helped detectives identify and locate the suspect. We thank the public and the media for their assistance with this case,” says Sergeant Anthony Portillo. 

Yancey has been booked at the San Diego Central Jail on several arson-related charges. 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange