SUSPECT ARRESTED IN BUS STOP STABBING DEATH IN EL CAJON; VICTIM IDENTIFIED

By Miriam Raftery

June 22, 2021 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police have arrested Shawn Jones, 29, of El Cajon for the killing of Kris Robinson, 66. Jones is accused of fatally stabbing Robinson, who is believed to be homeless, at a bus stop near E. Madison Ave. and Walter Way in El Cajon on June 16th at 6:40 p.m.

“Police are investigating possible motives, but it is believed the suspect and the victim were strangers and the attack was random,” says Lt. Keith MacArthur with ECPD’s investigations division.

MacArthur says police worked “tirelessly through the weekend to identify the suspect” and were able to locate a license plate for the suspect’s vehicle through surveillance video.

ECPD sent word out to other agencies and on June 19, received notification that the suspect and vehicle had been stopped crossing the San Ysidro Port of Entry northbound into the U.S. Jones has been booked into county jail on homicide charges.

MacArthur adds that police do not believe there are any other suspects .

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.