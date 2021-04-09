SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT AND RUN IN LA MESA

East County News Service

April 9, 2021 (La Mesa) – Scott Satterfield of Spring Valley, 61, was arrested April 7 by the La Mesa Police Department on charges of felony hit and run. An investigation found that Satterfield struck and killed 18-year-old Jok Joseph Jok on February 27, then fleeing the scene of the accident on Bancroft Drive.

Detectives from the La Mesa Police Department’s Investigations and Traffic Divisions, working with San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the media, and our community, were able to identify Satterfield as the suspected operator of the vehicle that struck Jok. The white pickup truck depicted in the previously released photographs has been located and is in police custody for evidence processing, according to a press release issued by LMPD.

Satterfield was arrested at a motel in Mission Valley and booked into San Diego County Jail on one count of 20001(a) of the California Vehicle Code (felony Hit and Run).

“This investigation is considered ongoing so further information regarding the evidence in this case cannot be released at this time,” the LMPD release concludes.