Suspect arrested for hit-and-run crashes in Santee and El Cajon

East County News Service

September 15, 2025 (Santee) – A driver suspected of being intoxicated was arrested September 9 for a hit-and-run collision that caused injuries in Santee as well as for reportedly striking multiple vehicles in El Cajon and Santee.

Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash near Prospect and North Magnolia in Santee around 6:02 p.m. and learned that El Cajon Police had issued a be on the lookout alert for a similar green SUV that had collided with several vehicle in El Cajon.

Around 6:38 p.m., a wrong-way driver in a green SUV was reported heading south on Timberlane Lane in Santee. The driver then collided with two more vehicles at Mast Blvd. and Bilteer Drive, causing injuries to the driver of one of the other vehicles. The suspect vehicle then veered off the roadway and hit an SDG&E power box.

“The 34-year-old male suspect appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into Sheriff's custody without incident,” says Lieutenant Thomas Fletcher with the Sheriff’s department. “He was transported to an area Hospital for treatment."

The suspect has not been identified at this time and the investigation remains on-going.

Anyone with additional information regarding these collisions is encouraged to contact the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000.