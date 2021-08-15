SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MURDER OF SHANNON BETZ

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

August 15, 2021 (Vista) - Sheriff's Homicide detectives continued their investigation and identified 22-year-old Jheran Beverson as the suspect in the murder of Shannon Betz, who was found by his roommate murdered in the 1100 block of Delpy View Point in Vista on August 8. Beverson was arrested yesterday and booked into Vista Detention Facility for one count of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.