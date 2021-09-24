SUSPECT ARRESTED IN TEXAS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGAINST MAN AND WOMAN IN JULIAN

East County News Service

September 24, 2021 (Julian) – A suspect has been arrested for severely beating and tying up a man and woman in Julian on September 19 in a domestic violence case, says Lieutenant Thomas Siever with the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

The woman, 47, was able to free herself and seek help from a neighbor; she was treated and released from a local hospital. But the male victim, 69, was gravely injured and remains hospitalized after being transported via Life Flight from the crime scene in the 7000 block of Great Southern Overland Route.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call around 2:45 a.m. The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit was called in to handle the investigation due to the severity of injuries.

Investigators identified Juan Luis Gonzalez, 45, of Escondido as the suspect. He fled the area shortly after the assault and a search was coordinated across the southwestern U.S. by the San Diego Regional Task Force.

On the evening of September 20, Gonzalez was detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint in Hudspeth County, Texas.

The San Diego District Attorney has charged Gonzalez with felony domestic violence, elder abuse, and two enhancement charges of inflicting great bodily injury. He is currently in Texas awaiting extradition.

State law prohibits the public release of the victims' information due to the nature of the charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.