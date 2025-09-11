Suspect arrested, victim identified in Ramona murder

East County News Service

September 11, 2025 (Ramona) – The victim of a fatal shooting in Ramona on Sept. 7 has been identified as Felipe Ascencio of Ramona.  Deputies responding to a call reporting the shooting found him inside a home in the 700 block of Eight St. and called for paramedics, but he died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Joel Martin Dukes III, 22, of Ramona for murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200.  You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

 


