SUSPECT CAPTURED AFTER PURSUIT FROM JAMUL TO CHULA VISTA DISRUPTS FUNERAL

East County News Service

November 13, 2021 (Jamul) – Mourners at a funeral helped law enforcement officers track down Jose Espinosa, 40, who was arrested November 11 after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit from Jamul to Chula Vista. Espinosa fled in his black Nissan after being pulled over for a traffic stop in the 14000 block of State Route 94 in Jamul.

Espinosa, who had a felony warrant for his arrest, led deputies and a Sheriff’s helicopter on a pursuit into Chula Vista, where he ditched the vehicle and ran into a church at 1238 4th Avenue. The church was filled with parishioners attending a funeral.

“The parishioners assisted the deputies and officers from the Chula Vista Police Department in directing them toward the suspect, who was taken into custody near the front of the church,” says Lt. Kevin Menzies.

Espinoza was booked into the San Diego Central Jail for the felony warrant and felony evading arrest.

There were no injuries or property damage resulting from the pursuit.