SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER FOR SHOOTING DEATH IN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery

August 26, 2021 (El Cajon) – Chantell Tompkins, 36, of San Diego has been arrested and charged with the murder of Andre Carrol, 30. The victim was found by El Cajon police officers near Sandalwood and Mollison around 12:18 a.m. on August 25. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died in a hospital of his injuries.

A witness described a possible suspect leaving the scene in a box truck, says Lieutenant Keith MacArthur. The truck was later observed by El Cajon Police on I-8 West near the I-15 interchange. Officers followed the suspect vehicle and contacted San Diego Police to assist in stopping it.

A felony stop on the vehicle was conducted in San Diego. The suspect was the lone occupant of the box truck. Tompkins was arrested for murder and booked into jail.

“It is believed there are no outstanding suspects at this time,” says Lt. MacArthur. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.