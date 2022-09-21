SUSPECT SOUGHT IN AQUEDUCT SHOOTING NEAR STATE ROUTE 94

East County News Service

September 21, 2022 (San Diego) – The California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting at 3:50 this morning in the aqueduct near the State Route 94 westbound ramp from Home Avenue in the Fairmont Park area.

San Diego Police Department arrived on scene and located a 35-year-old Hispanic male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says Officer J. Matias with California Highway Patrol.

SDPD contacted the California Highway Patrol, which responded and is handling the investigation.

The suspect is still outstanding and is described as a Hispanic male adult of thin build, last seen wearing a grey hoodie on Home Avenue, riding a yellow bike.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or otherwise has information related to the shooting should call the CHP Special Investigations Unit during business hours at (858) 293-6000.