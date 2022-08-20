SUSPECT SOUGHT IN FATAL EL CAJON SHOOTING

East County News Service

August 20, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police Department seeks public help to identify a suspect in a fatal shooting last night.

Officers responding to a report of one or more gunshots found a man with a gunshot injury in the parking lot at 441 Dominguez, El Cajon.

The officers provided medical aid until relieved by medical personnel. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injury.

“A light skinned male suspect fled the scene, running northbound on Dominguez, then eastbound along Madison Avenue,” says Sergeant Tenaya Webb. “The suspect has not yet been apprehended.”

If you have information about this case, please call the El Cajon Police Department’s homicide tip line: (619) 441-5530.