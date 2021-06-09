SUSPECTED DUI DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER PASSENGER DIES IN CAMPO CRASH

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

June 9, 2021 (Campo) – A Campo man, 35, suffered major injuries and is under arrest following a crash early this morning in Campo that killed a female passenger, 26, also from Campo.

The motorist was driving a 2004 Toyota Scion XA northbound on Buckman Springs Road, north of Lake Morena Drive when the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder and struck a mailbox.

“As the driver attempted to regain control, the vehicle veered across the roadway, struck a tree on the west shoulder and overturned,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol. “It is believed neither the driver nor passenger were wearing a seatbelt and both occupants were ejected out of the vehicle.”

The woman died at the scene of her injuries. The driver suffered major injuries and was flown via Mercy air to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment. He has been arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence and manslaughter.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 619-401-2000. This investigation is still ongoing.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon