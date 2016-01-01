SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AT PARKWAY PLAZA

East County News Service

June 28,2025 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police have arrested three men and a juvenile for attempting to kill a teen boy, 17, insider Spencer’s at Parkway Plaza on June 24.

“One suspect pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and appeared to pull the trigger,” says Lieutenant Will Guerin. Fortunately, the weapon jammed and did not fire.

All four suspects fled the scene. El Cajon Police detectives reviewed surveillance footage, which confirmed the assault and attempted murder. According to Lt. Guerin, the video clearly identified the suspects as Abraham Rodriguez, 19, Isidro Vazquez, 24, and Jermaine Taylor, 23, along with a 16-year-old male juvenile who was the shooter.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., detectives found the suspects near Broadway and Ballantyne. Three of them ran into a nearby apartment complex; the fourth was found at a nearby business. The juvenile suspect was seen entering and later leaving an apartment, where he was detained by officers. The other adult suspects were located and taken into custody without incident.

A search of the juvenile’s apartment led to the recovery of two handguns. One of the firearms matched the description of the weapon used in the assault and was found jammed with a chambered round and showed evidence indicating a failed discharge.

The juvenile, who is currently on probation for prior firearm offenses, was booked into the San Diego County Juvenile Detention Facility on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy, and firearm offenses.

Rodriguez, Vazquez, and Taylor were booked into the San Diego Central Jail for attempted murder and conspiracy. Rodriguez and Vazquez are both currently on probation for previous firearm-related offenses.

The motive for the attack remains unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311. Alternatively, tips can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (888)-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.