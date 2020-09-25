SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SERIES OF ARMED ROBBERIES IN EL CAJON ARE TIED TO OTHER CRIMES

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

September 25, 2020 (El Cajon) – Three suspects are in custody for allegedly robbing people at gunpoint at bank ATMs and at a self-serve car wash in El Cajon. They are suspected of other robberies across the San Diego region.

All three crimes occurred on September 18 between 2 and 2:30 a.m. and were reported by the victims, who called 911.

El Cajon Police robbery detectives investigated, working with detectives from the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, San Diego Police Department, National City Police Department, and The Chula Vista Police Department.

Detectives identified the suspect and learned he had not acted alone. Two additional suspects were identified. Detectives also discovered the suspects had committed at least eight robberies in San Diego County in the last week, says Lt. K MacArthur with El Cajon Police.

Victims indicated that a handgun had been used in all of the robberies. The weapon was recovered and determined to be a replica firearm.

Yesterday, all three suspects were arrested in El Cajon. Kayla Jones, 20, of San Diego was booked into County Jail. Two other suspects are juveniles, ages 15 and 17. The 17-year-old suspect was already on juvenile probation having previously been arrested in April 2020 for stabbing two people and attempting to stab a third during a fight in Spring Valley.