SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SPRING VALLEY SHOOTING; WEAPONS SEIZED

East County News Service

August 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A suspected gang-related shooting in Spring Valley on August 18 led SWAT teams to search homes in Lakeside and Santee today. The search found a stash of weapons and resulted in arrests of four individuals.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded to the August 18 shooting at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Apple Street in Spring Valley.

“The preliminary investigation revealed members of a criminal street gang were involved in an argument with residents over spray paint tagging,” says Sergeant Noah Zarnow. “The argument escalated, resulting in the suspects firing multiple rounds at the residents who were not struck by gunfire. An uninvolved citizen driving through the intersection was struck by at least one round.” The victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

The East County Gang Street Team (ECGST) investigated and identified potential suspects. Today, ECGST, with the assistance of the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) and San Diego Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), executed a search warrant on two residences.

Sheriff's SED executed the warrant for a residence located at 12905 Mapleview Street in Lakeside. San Diego Police SWAT executed the warrant for a residence located in the 3500 block of 40th Street in the City of San Diego.

ECGST Detectives seized two 9mm unserialized "ghost" guns, a .40 caliber handgun, multiple high-capacity magazines, about 1,100 rounds of ammunition and additional evidence from the shooting.

Detectives arrested Stephanie Fuentes, 32, Miguel Fuentes Sr., 36, Eddie Padilla, 21, and a juvenile male for multiple felony charges.

The investigation is ongoing.