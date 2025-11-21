Suspects arrested for stealing from Home Depot in Lemon Grove

East County News Service

November 21, 2025 (Lemon Grove) -- Two men are facing serious charges after getting caught stealing from a home improvement store in Lemon Grove.

Last night around 6:00 p.m., deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation's Community Oriented Policing and Problem-Solving (COPPS) team coordinated a counter-theft operation at the Home Depot store on Broadway.

“During the operation, deputies observed two men walking out of the store with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it,” says Sergeant Steven Sepulveda.

Deputies approached the suspects, later identified as Alejandro Zuniga, 30, and Carlos Escalante, 40. Zuniga surrendered to deputies, but Escalante took off running. After a short foot pursuit, deputies arrested Escalante.

Zuniga and Escalante were booked into the San Diego Central Jail on felony burglary charges. Zuniga is facing an additional charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Escalante is facing an additional charge of being in possession of a controlled substance.