SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR WELLS PARK MURDER IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

July 11, 2025 (El Cajon) – The El Cajon Police Department has announced the arrest of two men on suspicion of murdering Deandre Bryant at Wells Park in El Cajon last April.

Suspects Frankie England, 22, and Dontel Wallace, 35, have pleaded not guilty of killing Bryant, 46.

Bryant was in the parking lot listening to music around 9:45 p.m. on April 13, when two men tried to rob him of his gold chains. The would-be thieves chased Bryant, striking him in the head and chest. Surveillance video showed the suspects fleeing and getting into a vehicle, leaving Bryant to die at the scene.

Bryant’s sister, Regina, told ABC 10 news that she is filled with joy and relief that her brother’s murder won’t go unsolved, but voiced surprise that one of the suspects is an acquaintance.

At a press conference a week after Bryant was killed, the family, wearing T-shirts with Bryant’s photo, asked for help from the public to identify the killers.