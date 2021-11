By Miriam Raftery

November 14, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – If you’re looking to indulge or need a gift for a loved one with a sweet tooth, Lemon Grove Lions Club is having a Holiday See’s Candy fundraiser. The candy is on sale now through Dec 3.

Proceeds will support the nonprofit Lemon Grove Lions’ local service projects.

Visit the Lemon Grove Lions’ shop at tinyurl.com/er9k2d33 to choose your favorites and buy your candy online.