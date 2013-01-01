SWEETS AND TREATS IN EAST COUNTY

Our guide to delicious desserts in San Diego's inland region
San Diego’s East County has many options to satisfy your sweet tooth, thanks to our diverse population and rich heritage. From all-American Julian apple pies, candy cottages and ice cream parlors to international desserts such as Franch pastries, Mexican cakes and Middle Eastern baklava, you’ll find a wide variety of delicious desserts to savor—and even a vegan bakery.
Bakeries
Apple Alley Bakery (Julian) – pies, pastries and lunch items
Baklava King (Santee) – baklava
A Delight of France (Escondido)- French bistro and bakery
Al-Hamdani Sweets (Spring Valley) – Baklava and Middle Eastern sweets
Dudley’s Bakery (Santa Ysabel) – fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, pies
CroBean Bakery (Alpine) French bakery and coffee shop
Einstein Brothers Bagels (Del Cerro, San Carlos, Santee) – bagels, bagel sandwiches
Frank's Bakery- Gibaldi's Italian Bread (Spring Valley) – bakery
French Oven Bakery and Café (Scripps Ranch) – French pastries and more
Gold Coast Bagel (La Mesa/Lake Murray) – bagels and bagel sandwiches
Golden Bagel Café (El Cajon/Fletcher Hills) – bagels and bagel sandwiches
Julian Café and Bakery (Julian) – American foods and pies
Julian Pie Company (Julian and Wynola)
Lakeside Café and Bakery (Lakeside) – American and Mexican entrees
Lilac Heights Bakery (Ramona) home-based bakery
Maria Callender’s (La Mesa) – American foods and pies
Memo’s Bagel Café (El Cajon) – bagels, sandwiches, wraps, focaccia, acai bowls, more
Miss Donuts (Casa de Oro/Spring Valley) – donuts and coffee
Mom’s Pie House (Julian) – pies
Split Bakehouse (La Mesa) – vegan pastries
Sultan’s Baklava (El Cajon) --Turkish delights
Su Pan Bakery (El Cajon, Poway and San Marcos) – Mexican cakes and breads
Candy Stores
Bighorn Fudge Company (Borrego Springs) – fudge candy
Julian Candy Basket (Julian) – old-fashioned candy store
Wisteria Candy Cottage (Boulevard) – hand-dipped chocolates and candies
Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts (Ramona)
Main Street Donuts and Deli (El Cajon)
Mary’s Donuts (Lakeside)
Steph’s Donut Hole (Alpine) -donuts
Ice Cream
Baskin Robbins (La Mesa, El Cajon, and Ramona)
Café Amor (Spring Valley) Menu – ice cream, smoothies, Crepes, sandwiches, bagels
Cold Stone Creamery (Rancho San Diego, Santee, and other locations) – ice cream
Foster’s Freeze (Allied Gardens and Spring Valley) – ice cream, shakes, burgers, hot dogs
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (Santee)
Miner’s Diner (Julian) – old-fashioned soda foundation
Puddings
Extraordinary Banana Pudding (La Mesa) – hand-crafted puddings
Yogurt, frozen
Alpine Chill (Alpine) – frozen yogurt
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt (La Mesa, El Cajon and Rancho San Diego – frozen yogurt
Yogurt Mill (La Mesa) – frozen yogurt
