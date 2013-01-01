SWEETS AND TREATS IN EAST COUNTY

Our guide to delicious desserts in San Diego's inland region

San Diego’s East County has many options to satisfy your sweet tooth, thanks to our diverse population and rich heritage. From all-American Julian apple pies, candy cottages and ice cream parlors to international desserts such as Franch pastries, Mexican cakes and Middle Eastern baklava, you’ll find a wide variety of delicious desserts to savor—and even a vegan bakery.

Bakeries

Apple Alley Bakery (Julian) – pies, pastries and lunch items

Baklava King (Santee) – baklava

A Delight of France (Escondido)- French bistro and bakery

Al-Hamdani Sweets (Spring Valley) – Baklava and Middle Eastern sweets

Dudley’s Bakery (Santa Ysabel) – fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, pies

CroBean Bakery (Alpine) French bakery and coffee shop

Einstein Brothers Bagels (Del Cerro, San Carlos, Santee) – bagels, bagel sandwiches

Frank's Bakery- Gibaldi's Italian Bread (Spring Valley) – bakery

French Oven Bakery and Café (Scripps Ranch) – French pastries and more

Gold Coast Bagel (La Mesa/Lake Murray) – bagels and bagel sandwiches

Golden Bagel Café (El Cajon/Fletcher Hills) – bagels and bagel sandwiches

Julian Café and Bakery (Julian) – American foods and pies

Julian Pie Company (Julian and Wynola)

Lakeside Café and Bakery (Lakeside) – American and Mexican entrees

Lilac Heights Bakery (Ramona) home-based bakery

Maria Callender’s (La Mesa) – American foods and pies

Memo’s Bagel Café (El Cajon) – bagels, sandwiches, wraps, focaccia, acai bowls, more

Miss Donuts (Casa de Oro/Spring Valley) – donuts and coffee

Mom’s Pie House (Julian) – pies

Split Bakehouse (La Mesa) – vegan pastries

Sultan’s Baklava (El Cajon) --Turkish delights

Su Pan Bakery (El Cajon, Poway and San Marcos) – Mexican cakes and breads

Candy Stores

Bighorn Fudge Company (Borrego Springs) – fudge candy

Julian Candy Basket (Julian) – old-fashioned candy store

Wisteria Candy Cottage (Boulevard) – hand-dipped chocolates and candies

Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts (Ramona)

Main Street Donuts and Deli (El Cajon)

Mary’s Donuts (Lakeside)

Steph’s Donut Hole (Alpine) -donuts

Ice Cream

Baskin Robbins (La Mesa, El Cajon, and Ramona)

Café Amor (Spring Valley) Menu – ice cream, smoothies, Crepes, sandwiches, bagels

Cold Stone Creamery (Rancho San Diego, Santee, and other locations) – ice cream

Foster’s Freeze (Allied Gardens and Spring Valley) – ice cream, shakes, burgers, hot dogs

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (Santee)

Miner’s Diner (Julian) – old-fashioned soda foundation

Puddings

Extraordinary Banana Pudding (La Mesa) – hand-crafted puddings

Yogurt, frozen

Alpine Chill (Alpine) – frozen yogurt

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt (La Mesa, El Cajon and Rancho San Diego – frozen yogurt

Yogurt Mill (La Mesa) – frozen yogurt





