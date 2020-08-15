SWIPE RIGHT TO HELP CLEAR THE SHELTERS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

 

By Yvette Urea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

Video by Autumn Endara

August 15, 2020 (San Diego) - Are you looking for unconditional love, companionship and fun? We may have the next big love of your life waiting for you at one of our animal shelters. The County Department of Animal Services is participating in this year’s monthlong Clear the Shelters adoption event being done online to prevent potential spread of coronavirus.

The event is sponsored by NBC and Telemundo with the goal of finding homes for as many pets as possible through media exposure and promotions. Usually the event lasts only a few days but it runs through Aug. 31 this year. Last year, the County adopted out 119 pets for the event.

County shelters are offering all pets that have been in our care longer than 30 days for a discounted adoption fee of just $5.

Animal personalities and energy run the gamut. If you are looking for a pal to go on long walks or a run with or perhaps a couch cuddlebug, you will likely find them in one of our animals.

To see the available dogs, cats and others including pigs, a turtle, a love bird and a rabbit who could be your faithful friend for life, please visit the adoptions page and fill out an online application that includes their ID number. Due to public health safety precautions, adoptions are by appointment only.

Currently, about 46 pets are available at the County’s two animal care facilitieslocated in Bonita and Carlsbad. All the adopted animals will be spayed or neutered, and microchipped before they go home. Vaccinations will also be up to date on dogs and cats.

Normal adoption fees are: kittens under six months old, $75; cats, $65; puppies under six months, $100; and dogs, $75.

For more information about County Animal Services, visit sddac.com or call (619) 767-2675.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon