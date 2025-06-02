SYCUAN BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT COMING JUNE 4

East County News Service East County News Service

June 2, 2025 (El Cajon) The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation is hosting its 34th annual Sycuan Cup Golf Tournament this Wednesday morning, June 4, at the Singing Hills Golf Club in El Cajon.

This year, the event aims to raise $100,000 for four deserving local nonprofit organizations: Elymash Yuuchaap – The Native Resource Center at San Diego State University, SBCS, HorsePlay Collective and War Party Ranch.

The invitational tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. with registration. A special beneficiary award ceremony will follow at 9:15 a.m., during which the Sycuan Tribal Council will present donation checks to each of the selected organizations.

Participants will then tee off at 10 a.m. on the Oak Glen and Willow Glen championship courses.

The day concludes with a golf reception and awards ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Retreat Pool & Cabanas at Sycuan Casino Resort.

Sycuan Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez and other Sycuan Tribal Council members will present the donations, reiterating the Tribe's ongoing dedication to community support.

Martinez said "The Sycuan Cup is not only a celebration of golf but also a powerful way for us to give back to organizations doing meaningful work in San Diego. We’re proud to support causes that uplift our region and make a lasting impact.”

The Sycuan Tribe has a long history of philanthropic and economic contributions in San Diego, with roots in the Dehesa Valley stretching back more than 12,000 years.

Beyond operating the Sycuan Casino Resort, the Tribe has made significant investments in several major business ventures, including the U.S. Grant Hotel, Marina Gateway Hotel, and San Diego’s Major League Soccer team. Sycuan is the first Native American tribe to co-own a men’s major league sports franchise.

Collectively, Sycuan’s enterprises employ nearly 3,500 San Diegans.