SYCUAN RESORTS AMONG FIRST IN WORLD TO RECEIVE HEALTH SECURITY VERIFICATION FROM SHARECARE AND FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

February 7, 2021 (Sycuan) -- Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.

This verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

“It is a great honor for both Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan to be recognized for our robust health and sanitation programs,” said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. “Since the start of the pandemic, our team has worked tirelessly to create, implement and enforce very strict property-wide health and safety protocols that go well above the measures put in place by government agencies. Going into the new year, safety continues to be of the utmost importance and at the forefront in all of our decisions. This verification demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our guests will always have not only a very safe, but world-class experience each time they visit our AAA Four-Diamond resort and award-winning golf resort.”

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

“The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “By becoming VERIFIED®, Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party.”

For a complete list of hotels and resorts that currently are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com/verified.

For more information on Sycuan Casino Resort, visit https://www.sycuan.com/resort/.

For information on Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan, see https://www.singinghillsgolfresort.com/.