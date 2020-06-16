SYCUAN SUPPORTS LA MESA BUSINESS COMMUNITY WITH $5,000 DONATION

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo courtesy of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce

June 16, 2020 (La Mesa) — The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation has donated $5,000 to help La Mesa businesses impacted by civil unrest the night of May 30th.

Joshua Muse, Vice Chairman of Sycuan, and his marketing team presented the check June 11th to Rick Wilson, president and CEO of the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce, Mary England, President and CEO of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, and Patrick Howard, president of the East County Chamber’s Foundation.