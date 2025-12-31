Sycuan Tribe unveils new Sycuan Health Center to serve East County residents, including tribal members and broader community

East County News Service

Photos courtesy of Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation

December 31, 2025 (El Cajon) -- The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 19 at its new, expanded and relocated healthcare facility. The state-of-the-art healthcare center is located at 4921 Dehesa Road in El Cajon, continuing Sycuan’s commitment to high-quality, culturally responsive care.

“This remarkable facility is more than a building. It is an investment in the well-being of our people and those in the community. This celebration is a powerful testament to who we are as a tribe and what we value,” Cody Martinez, Chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation said at the ceremony.

He welcomed guests with opening remarks, followed by a traditional blessing from the Sycuan tribe. The event also included a performance by the tribe’s Bird Singers, a speech by Maurice “Mo” Smith, Executive Director of the Sycuan Health Center and a tour of the facility.

The 24,000-square-foot health center broke ground in October 2024 and officially opened in December 2025.

The health center was built to expand access to quality health care and improve well-being of Sycuan Reservation residents, tribal members, and is also open to the broader community. The facility also expanded its health services to include medical and dental care, local social services, behavioral health and a full-service pharmacy.

For more information about the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, please visit www.sycuantribe.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @sycuantribe.

To learn more about the Sycuan Health Center, please visit sycuanhealthcenter.org.