Tacos, taxes and targeted relief -- Sen. Akilah Weber Pierson hosting resource fair

Feb. 20, 2026 (San Diego County) — As the April income tax filing deadline looms, State Sen. Akilah Weber Pierson (D-SD) will serve up a unique blend of financial relief and local flavor next month.

Weber Pierson's office on Saturday, March 14, is hosting "Tacos & Taxes" at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The event offers qualifying San Diego County residents a chance to secure professional tax assistance -- along with some free tacos.

The event aims to bridge the gap for low-to-moderate-income households who may be eligible for significant state refunds but lack the resources to navigate complex tax filings.

Staff and volunteers will be on hand at the Y to help constituents claim the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), a refundable credit that can put hundreds of dollars back into the pockets of working families.

“Tax season should be about opportunity, not stress,” the event flyer notes, acknowledging that credits like the Young Child Tax Credit and Foster Youth Tax Credit can go unclaimed due to a lack of awareness.

To qualify for the free on-site preparation, individuals must have an annual income of less than $69,000.

Weber Pierson, a physician, former Assemblymember and one-time member of the La Mesa City Council, represents California’s 39th Senate District.

Her district includes a significant portion of the city of San Diego but also La Mesa, Lemon Grove, parts of El Cajon and Spring Valley.

In the legislature, Weber Pierson has been a vocal advocate for healthcare access and economic equity, themes that are mirrored in the upcoming resource fair.

"Tacos & Taxes" will run from 9 a.m. until 1 in the Jackie Robinson YMCA Community Room at 151 YMCA Way in San Diego .

Due to high demand, appointments are strongly recommended for those seeking full tax preparation, though walk-ins for basic returns will be accepted as availability allows. Appointments can be booked here

Constituents are reminded to bring all necessary documentation, including W-2s, 1099s, Social Security cards and photo identification. Follow-up instructions will be provided to all who schedule in advance.