FROM TAI CHI TO ZUMBA, GET FIT WITH COUNTY PARKS & REC PROGRAMS IN FEBRUARY

By Miriam Raftery
February 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Looking to have fun and burn off calories? San Diego County Parks and Recreation is offer a wide range of classes such as soccer shots, Zumba, yoga, tai chi and more.
Class fees apply. Programs have been adjusted due to public health orders; call for details.
- Mondays through Thursdays, 8 – 9 a.m.; TAI CHI at Lakeside Community Center. Learn more by calling the community center at 619-443-9176
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.: FITNESS FUSION at Fallbrook Community Center. Learn more by calling the community center at 760-728-1671
- Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:15 – 10:30 a.m.: BEGINNING YOGA at Fallbrook Community Center. Learn more by calling the community center at 760-728-1671
- Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 – 10:20 a.m.: CHAIR YOGA at Lakeside Community Center. Learn more by calling the community center at 619-443-9176
- Mondays and Fridays, 4:15 p.m. | Saturdays and Sundays, 8:40 a.m.: SOCCER SHOTS MINI CLASS at 4S Ranch Community Park. Learn more by calling the park at 858-673-3990
- Mondays, 5:15 – 6:30 p.m.: HEALING YOGA at Fallbrook Community Center. Learn more by calling the community center at 760-728-1671
- Mondays and Fridays, 4:50 p.m. | Saturdays and Sundays, 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.: SOCCER SHOTS CLASSIC CLASS at 4S Ranch Community Park. Learn more by calling the park at 858-673-3990
- Mondays, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.; 7 – 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, 2 – 3 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 – 4 p.m.: LINE DANCING at Lakeside Community Center. Learn more by calling the community center at 619-443-9176
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 – 11 a.m.: TAI CHI FOR EVERYBODY at Fallbrook Community Center. Learn more by calling the community center at 760-728-1671
- Tuesdays, 5 – 6 p.m.: ALL LEVELS YOGA at Waterfront Park – Civic Green 4. Learn more by calling the park at 619-232-7275
- Wednesdays, 10 – 10:50 a.m.: LOW-IMPACT ZUMBA at Spring Valley Community Center. Learn more by calling the community center at 619-479-1832
- Saturdays and Sundays, 11:30 a.m.: SOCCER SHOTS PREMIERE CLASS at 4S Ranch Community Park. Learn more by calling the park at 858-673-3990
