A TASTE OF THAILAND: THAI THAI RESTAURANT IN SANTEE

On the road with the East County Eater

Story and photos by Shiloh Ireland

August 26, 2022 (Santee) -- On the road and in Santee-Yesterday I returned to my favorite Thai restaurant. When I have Thai Cuisine, it has to be authentic, fresh and delicious. Thai Thai Restaurant is located at 10251-B, Mast Blvd; Santee. Phone: 619.335.3453. Thai Thai features dine-in and carry-out, offers reservations and has reasonable prices.

What I especially enjoy, too, is the friendliness of staff and willingness to explain or recommend any dish as there are many. I love curries and their yellow, red and green is a pleasant surprise. One month ago, they added a sushi bar to their operation and it looks very popular also. Thai beer is also on the menu.

Janny Orsuksri is the owner and has operated the restaurant for 20 years. She and her staff are gracious and welcoming. The lunch specials featured Monday through Friday are reasonably priced and a good portion.

Sometimes folks are a bit hesitant about the spiciness of Thai food. I always order a medium hot with Thai or Indian Cuisine. Thai Thai will assist you with your request if unsure. The meal pictured is my order of yellow curry chicken

They have a Facebook page as well as their own website featuring their menu at www.thaithaisantee.com.

Lastly, Thai ice cream is a nice treat to compliment your meal and coconut ice cream is delicious.

If you visit, please say hello to Janny. She is usually in the kitchen.