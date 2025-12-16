Teacher at Christian high school in El Cajon arrested for alleged sexual assault of underage family member

East County News Service East County News Service

December 16, 2025 (Spring Valley) – Kevin G. Conover, 49, a Spring Valley resident and teacher at Christian Unified High School in El Cajon was arrested outside the school yesterday for alleged sexual abuse of a child under age 14 in his family.

The alleged abuse was reported by a family member back on Oct. 1.

Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit conducted an investigation.

According to Lt. Aloha Peters in a media release today, after completing the investigation, the detectives had probable cause to believe Conover had committed aggravated sexual abuse of a child under age 14, as well as oral copulation, lewd and lascivious acts, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Conover was taken to San Diego Central Jail. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Bob Ruhlman, Superintendent of Schools at Christian Unified Schools of San Diego, notified parents of the arrest of Conover on serious charges.

“We are grieved as we gather the facts, which we will communicate to you as they emerge,” he stated, as reported by 10 News. “We have been assured by law enforcement that these charges do not relate to our school or any of our students. Please know that there is nothing more important to Christian Unified Schools than the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. Please pray for our community during this difficult time.”

About 10 years ago, Conover was a candidate for the Area 2 seat on the Grossmont Union High School District school board, but he was defeated in the by-district general election on Nov. 8, 2016.