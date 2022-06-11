TEEN, 15, FOUND DEAD WITH GUNSHOT WOUND IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

June 11, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – A 15-year-old boy was found dead at the corner of Palm and Mulder Streets in Lemon Grove shortly before 2 a.m. Deputies and firefighters found the body after responding to a report of a male with a gunshot wound.

“He had obvious signs of trauma to his upper body,” says Lieutenant Chris Steffen with the Sheriff’s homicide unit. Before deputies arrived, an unknown male was seen running from the location where the victim was found, Lt. Steffen adds.

The identity of the victim is known and his family has been notified.

The Sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating the circumstances and motivation behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Click here for more information