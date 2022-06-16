TEEN ARRESTED FOR SCHOOL BURGLARIES IN EAST COUNTY

East County News Service

June 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Sheriff's Deputies have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a string of school burglaries in East County.

Over the past several months, numerous schools have been burglarized in the Alpine, Lakeside and Santee areas. Several computers and tablets were stolen from the schools.

Sergeant John West with the Sheriff’s department says, “The suspect used a powder actuated nail gun to break windows and gain entry to the schools in most of the burglaries.”

After a thorough investigation, detectives from the Alpine Sheriff's Station identified Adam Megill as the suspect in several of the burglaries.

On June 15, detectives from the Alpine Sheriff's Station, Pine Valley Sheriff's Substation, as well as the Sheriff's Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART), served a search warrant at a home in the 7700 block of Calle De La Estrella in Pine Valley.

Several stolen items and multiple items of evidence from the burglaries were recovered.

Megill was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central on commercial burglary charges. The investigation is ongoing.