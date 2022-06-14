TEEN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING DEATH OF 15-YEAR-OLD IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

June 14, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a teenager and classmate who was found dead with gunshot wounds on June 11.

The suspect was apprehended last night shortly after 7 p.m. by the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force near the 8100 block of Mazer Street in Lemon Grove. He has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility for murder.

The victim, 15-year-old Omar Marquez, Jr., was found dead with a gunshot wound to his upper torso on June 11 shortly before 2 a.m. The body was on a sidewalk at the southwest corner of Palm St. and Mulder Street in Lemon Grove.

“The suspect and the victim attended the same high school. The circumstances and motivation are still under investigation,” says Lieutenant Chris Steffen.Family and friends have shared that the teens were students at Mount Miguel High School, NBC 7 and 10 News report.

It is the policy of the Sheriff's Department not to release identifying information about underage suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. After hours, call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.