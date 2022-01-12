TEEN SHELTER IN LA MESA IS FOCUS OF JANUARY 14 ZOOM MEETING

East County News Service

January 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – The East County Homeless Task Force has announced a Zoom meeting this Friday, January 14 at 1 p.m. regarding Home Start’s work on The Lodge, a former motel on University Avenue in La Mesa repurposed to provide housing and services for transition-age youths.

Laura Tancredi-Baese, Home Start CEO, and Geof Lippert, Home Start Director of Housing, will disucc the project, its timelines, and programming goals/plans.

“In addition to helping meet the overarching goal of more front doors, The Lodge will be shared by three agencies’ housing programs. So it’s also a real-world example of how real collaboration can make real progress in tackling homelessness in East County,” says Rebecca Branstetter, ECHTF Shelter & Housing Solutions meeting leader.

