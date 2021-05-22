TEEN WHO WORKS IN EL CAJON HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE MAY 10

May 22, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Demitri Machhour, 18, left his worksite in El Cajon on May 10 and has been missing ever since. Machhour, a triplet, was last seen leaving for a lunch break from his workplace, East County Pre-Owned Superstore, presumed to be heading to Parkway Plaza shopping mall.

He is 5’8,” 130 lbs., a Moroccan-American with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green baseball cap and green pants with a black t-shirt and a black hooded jacket as seen in the picture.

He left his belongings in his car and vanished.

He recently moved here from Arizona.

In a Facebook post, his father, Danielle Doggett asked for help finding Demitri.

“I’m reaching out now in a desperate need to find my son!” he wrote. “He is one of my triplets that has been missing since May 10, 2021.”