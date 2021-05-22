TEEN WHO WORKS IN EL CAJON HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE MAY 10

May 22, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Demitri Machhour, 18, left his worksite in El Cajon on May 10 and has been missing ever since. Machhour, a triplet, was last seen leaving for a lunch break from his workplace, East County Pre-Owned Superstore, presumed to be heading to Parkway Plaza shopping mall.
He is 5’8,” 130 lbs., a Moroccan-American with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green baseball cap and green pants with a black t-shirt and a black hooded jacket as seen in the picture.
He left his belongings in his car and vanished.
He recently moved here from Arizona.
In a Facebook post, his father, Danielle Doggett asked for help finding Demitri.
“I’m reaching out now in a desperate need to find my son!” he wrote. “He is one of my triplets that has been missing since May 10, 2021.”
Contact the San Diego Police Department, which is handling the case, with any tips at https://www.sandiego.gov/
