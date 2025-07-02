TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER ISSUED AGAINST MAN WITH CO2 GUN AFTER LOCKDOWN AT HILLSDALE MIDDLE SCHOOL

East County News Service

February 7, 2025 (Rancho San Diego) – Hillsdale Middle School on Brabham Street in Rancho San Diego was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes due to a call reporting a man with what appeared to be a gun in front the school shortly before 3:30 p.m. yesterday.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station were given a description of the man as they drove to the school. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies requested the school to be placed on lockdown.

Once they arrived at Hillsdale Middle School, located in unincorporated El Cajon, deputies found a man fitting the description outside of campus and detained him for questioning.

“The man, 46, from La Mesa, was found in possession of a non-lethal handgun powered by carbon dioxide (CO2),” says Sgt. Manuel Heredia. After an investigation, it was determined the man had not committed a crime and he was released on scene. The lockdown at the school was lifted after about 15 minutes. No one was hurt.

Deputies continued to work with school staff and Campus Safety Officers from the Cajon Valley Union School District, who have had previous negative encounters with the man.

As a result of these incidents, deputies were able to obtain an emergency temporary protective order against the man, so he cannot come near the school.

As a precaution, Sheriff's Deputies will be conducting extra patrols at Hillsdale Middle School on Friday, February 7.

If you see something, say something. Report any criminal or suspicious activity by calling the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at (858) 868-3200. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.