TEN-FOLD DECREASE IN JOB GAINS FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Source: RespectAbility

March 6, 2020 (Washington D..C) -- New statistics show that job gains among Americans with disabilities have dramatically fallen compared to previous years of sustain growth.

California saw the biggest job losses among people with disabilities, with more than 21,000 workers with disabilities leaving the labor force.

The Disability Statistics Compendium, recently released by the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire, shows that Only 29,893 people with disabilities entered the workforce in 2018, a ten-fold decrease compared to the more than

The national disability employment rate has only risen to 37.6 percent compared to 37 percent last year.

Out of the more than 20 million working age (18-64) people with disabilities, only 7.6 million, or 37.6 percent, had jobs in 2018, compared to 77.2 percent for people without disabilities.That means there is a 40-point gap in employment outcomes between people with and without disabilities. Even as other minority groups are entering the workforce in larger and larger numbers, people with disabilities are being left behind.

The nonpartisan advocacy group RespectAbility compared this year’s Compendium to previous years. They found that nationwide, there were only 29,893 new jobs for people with disabilities in 2018. This is a precipitous drop from the previous year’s increase of more than 111,000 new jobs and a ten-fold decrease compared to the 343,000 new jobs experienced by people with disabilities in 2016.

“The disability community needs to take a hard look to better understand the catastrophic results we are seeing in the job numbers,” said Philip Kahn-Pauli, policy and practices director of RespectAbility. “When you look across the intersection of disability and race, you find even bigger gaps in outcomes.”

Only 29.7 percent of African Americans with disabilities have jobs compared to 74.4 percent of African Americans without Disabilities. Likewise, only 39.4 percent of Latinx people with disabilities have a job compared to 76 percent of those without disabilities. Moreover, only 43.2 percent Asian-Americans with disabilities have jobs compared to 74.6 percent of Asians without disabilities.

While job gains nationwide are down for job seekers with disabilities, some states are succeeding at getting more people with disabilities jobs. For example, more than half of all people with disabilities in North Dakota and South Dakota are employed compared to only 28 percent of West Virginians with disabilities.

Of the 50 states in the Union, only 26 states saw more people with disabilities entering the workforce. California is emblematic of the struggle to get more and more people with disabilities into the workforce. As documented by RespectAbility last year, more than 19,000 Californians with disabilities had gained new jobs in 2017. However, those gain have since been wiped out with a net loss of more than 21,000 workers with disabilities leaving the workforce and widening the gap in employment rates.

By contrast, Arizona saw the largest single job gain among people with disabilities in 2018. The data shows that 17,419 Arizonans with disabilities got jobs in 2018, putting the Grand Canyon State far ahead of the rest of the country on getting people with disabilities into the workforce.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey released an official statement that credited self-advocates and Arizona’s business community for embracing diverse talent. “Every Arizonan deserves the opportunity to connect with meaningful jobs and contribute to society in their own unique way,” said Gov. Ducey. “Individuals with disabilities bring invaluable strengths to any workplace — making an inclusive workforce a strong workforce.”