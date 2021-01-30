TERRA AMERICAN BISTRO OFFERS SUPERBOWL FOUR-PACKS TO GO

By Miriam Raftery

January 30, 2021 (San Diego)—The NFL Super Bowl is slated for Sunday, Feb.7. If you plan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup, Terra American Bistro is offering a “Super Bowl Pack for 4” to satisfy your food cravings.

The pack costs $49 and serves four. It comes complete with two pounds of wings with tangy BBQ sauce, 8 brisket sliders, queso fundido with black beans, chicken chorizo and cheddar plus freshly fried chips. You can also opt to order a mixed six-pack of beer.

Orders must be placed by noon Thursday and picked up Saturday cold to reheat on game day. To order, click here.

The game will be broadcast on CBS starting at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Terra American Bistro is located at 7091 El Cajon Blvd. in San Diego, just east of La Mesa.