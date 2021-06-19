TERRA BISTRO SERVES UP SPECIALS FOR FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND

By Miriam Raftery

June 19, 2021 (San Diego) – Terra Bistro, located just west of La Mesa on El Cajon Blvd. off 70th Street in San Diego, is serving up some Dad-pleasing specials for Father’s Day weekend.

Tonight’s delights include local halibut with summer veggie risotto and pineapple-mango chutney or steamed mussels. There is also a Saturday BBQ special featuring smoked brisket dinner with corn on the cob and citrus slaw, or a family pack you can pick up cold to reheat. Add some beer or cocktails to make it a festive celebration.

Chef/owner Jeff Rossman was named San Diego’s Restaurateur of the Year.

You can pre-order for pickup or make a reservation.

View the full menu and read more at https://terrasd.com/.