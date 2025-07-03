TESLA DRIVER CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MOTORCYCLIST, INJURING OTHERS INCLUDING EL CAJON MAN

East County News Service

July 3, 2025 (El Cajon) – The driver of a red Tesla has been charged with multiple felonies including murder. He is accused of “intentionally” rear-ending a motorcycle, killing its driver who was from Chula Vista.

The Tesla then struck a 2012 black Ram 1500 driven by an El Cajon man, 24. Six occupants in the Ram suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to hospitals.

The deadly incident occurred June 30 around 8:03 p.m. on southbound I-805, north of Telegraph Canyon Road.

After the assault, the driver of the Tesla, Ulysses Jimenez, fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by CHP personnel.

“The California Highway Patrol is committed to conducting a complete and thorough investigation into this incident. We owe it to the victims and their families to ensure that all facts are uncovered, and justice is served,” said Captain M. Vargas.

The CHP Border Division’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the CHP Border Division, Major Crimes Unit, at (858) 944-6300.

The deceased man has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner as Jorge Uribe, 53.