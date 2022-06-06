TEXT TO 911 SERVICE AVAILABLE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Source: San Diego Sheriff's Department

June 6, 2022 (San Diego) - Emergencies can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time. When you need to be quiet and making a phone call could place you in danger, Text to 9-1-1 is available in San Diego County.

This lifesaving service has been available countywide since January of 2021 which includes the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, as well as all police, fire and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) agencies.

Calling is still the fastest way to reach 9-1-1. Voice calls allow a dispatcher to more quickly ask questions and obtain information from the caller. When calling from a landline, the call taker will automatically receive the address associated with the telephone number. An approximate location of your device is also received when calling from a cell phone.

However, there are situations when texting may be the better option:

You're deaf, hard of hearing, non-verbal or have difficulty speaking

You're in a situation where it's not safe to call 9-1-1 for help

You're having a medical emergency and cannot speak on the phone

How does Text to 9-1-1 work?

Enter the numbers 911 in the "To" field without any dashes

Give the location and nature of your emergency

Send the text message

Respond to dispatcher questions and follow instructions

Data and message rates may apply. Do not use emojis, abbreviations and acronyms. Messages sent to 9-1-1 cannot include other people.

Similar to 9-1-1 calls, Text to 9-1-1 is for emergencies only. Intentional misuse of the system is a crime and is a punishable offense. If you accidentally sent a message, send a reply clarifying there is no emergency. Cell phone reception varies by location. If Text to 9-1-1 is not available, you will receive a bounce back message asking you to call 9-1-1.

Remember: Call if you can, text ONLY if you can't.

Watch the instructional video and public safety message by clicking on the photo below or follow the San Diego Sheriff's Department on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/497320026.

To download an interview explaining the service and video for broadcast, click here.

To learn more about the Sheriff's Department Communication Center, visit www.sdsheriff.gov/commcenter.