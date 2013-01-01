TEXTING 9-1-1 IS NOW AVAILABLE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

Jan. 5, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) The County of San Diego Sheriff’s department announced that a new service has been added to request emergency help----texting 9-1-1.  The option covers requesting help from the Sheriff’s department, fire/emergency medical services (EMS), and all police.

While it is still recommended to call 9-1-1 first, this new feature, according to SDSO’s office, is to be used if a call cannot be placed. The department does caution the option might be slower than calling.

Enter the numbers 9-1-1 in the 2 field. Texting 9-1-1 is for emergencies only. 

The option remains the best choice for those that are unable to speak due to a dangerous situation, deaf, or hearing impaired in emergency situations.  

Visit: https://www.sdsheriff.net/ for further information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


