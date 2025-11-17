Thankful Fur You: Holiday Tours Nov. 21 at Calif. Wolf Center in Julian

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (Julian) – Make a holiday treat such as a pumpkin spiced meatball, then watch as wolves at the California Wolf Center in Julian savor their pre-Thanksgiving feasts.

The “Thankful Fur You” event takes place on November 21 at 2:40 p.m. and lasts an hour and a half. Support wolf conservation efforts with an unforgettable experience where you'll have the opportunity to see critically endangered wild wolves and learn all about them.

Advance reservation is required. Be sure to wear comfortable closed-toed walking shoes and dress for potentially cold winter weather. Bring binoculars and cameras.

For reservations, costs and details, visit https://www.californiawolfcenter.org/tours.