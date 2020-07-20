THERESA KEMPER NAMED GUHSD SUPERINTENDENT

Kemper assumes new role effective July 1

Source: GUHSD

July 20, 2020 (El Cajon) - The GUHSD Governing Board unanimously appointed Theresa Kemper as Superintendent of the Grossmont Union High School District effective July 1, 2020.

Theresa Kemper began her career in education as an English teacher at El Cajon Valley High School. She was promoted to educational administration in 1995, serving as Assistant Principal for three years at Granite Hills High School, followed by Principal of Grossmont High School for nine years. For most of the past decade, Ms. Kemper served as Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services in the Grossmont Union High School District.

Governing Board President Rob Shield stated, “Theresa Kemper is the obvious choice to see our District through its most challenging period. She has extensive District support and will provide a smooth transition with the challenging task of reopening schools.”

Governing Board Vice President Chris Fite echoed Shield’s comments, “We’re delighted to have Theresa Kemper step into this role at such a challenging time for education. I’ve enjoyed working with her in her previous role and think she’s best suited to lead our school reopening effort.”

Ms. Kemper succeeds Dr. Tim Glover who will leave his post on July 31 after serving at GUHSD’s helm for the past 4 years. Dr. Glover retires with a combined 33 years in public education.

Dr. Paul Dautremont has been named Interim Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services, filling the position vacated by Kemper.