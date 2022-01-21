THERESA KEMPER TELLS OF RETIREMENT AS GROSSMONT SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

January 21, 2022 (La Mesa) - Longtime East County educator Theresa Kemper announced Thursday that she’ll step down in June as superintendent of the Grossmont Union High School District after less than two years on the job but 33 in the district.

In a video posted on YouTube, Kemper said her “ideologically diverse” board would launch a national search for her successor.

Alluding to the pandemic and other challenges, she said: “I will treasure this fulfilling journey and I will reflect often, especially when the events of the world around us cause the hope in my own heart to flicker.”

Kemper, who turns 65 next month, was principal at Grossmont High School for nine nears, beginning in 2002, and then assistant superintendent for educational services in the district an additional nine years until June 2020.

The La Mesa resident, whose three sons attended Helix Charter High School, was paid $266,262 a year.