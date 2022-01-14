THIRD SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SPRING VALLEY MURDER

East County News Service

January 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) – Today, the San Diego Sheriff announced arrest of a third suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Jordan Amon Farmer, who was shot and killed December 10, 2021 in his apartment in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue, Spring Valley

Homicide detectives identified three suspects: Jazmin Holdren, 25, Didesisi Franklin,27, and Andre L. Ford, 29.

Ford, who was already in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correction Center in San Diego, was arrested January 11, 2022 and charged with Farmer’s murder. He has been booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Franklin was arrested Dec. 17 at the Rancho San Diego Station and also booked into the Central Jail. Holdren was arrested Dec. 30 and booked into Las Colinas Detention and Rentry. Both also face murder charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.