Thousands facing new eligibility rules for CalFresh and Medi-Cal starting in April

East County News Service East County News Service

March 16, 2026 (San Diego County) -- Fe deral and state policy changes set to roll out over the next year will potentially alter the landscape of public assistance for more than 1 million San Diego County residents.

Starting April 1, new eligibility requirements and work mandates will begin to take effect for recipients of CalFresh and Medi-Cal, marking one of the most significant shifts in social safety net administration in recent years.

The changes are largely driven by the federal One Big Beautiful Bill (H.R. 1), signed into law last July, which introduced stricter oversight and work requirements for nationwide benefit programs. While local officials emphasize that the majority of recipients will still qualify for coverage, the scale of the impact is vast: the County currently supports nearly 400,000 residents through CalFresh and more than 800,000 through Medi-Cal.

The timeline of change

The rollout follows a specific schedule of implementation, with the first major hurdle arriving in just two weeks:

April 1, 2026: Noncitizen Eligibility Shifts Federal law will narrow the scope of who qualifies for food assistance. Certain lawfully present noncitizens -- including many asylees, refugees, and parolees -- will no longer be eligible for CalFresh benefits. Current recipients in these categories will maintain their benefits until their next scheduled recertification, but new applicants will be subject to the rules immediately. Detailed lists of impacted statuses can be found on the : Noncitizen Eligibility Shifts Federal law will narrow the scope of who qualifies for food assistance. Certain lawfully present noncitizens -- including many asylees, refugees, and parolees -- will no longer be eligible for CalFresh benefits. Current recipients in these categories will maintain their benefits until their next scheduled recertification, but new applicants will be subject to the rules immediately. Detailed lists of impacted statuses can be found on the County’s CalFresh Eligibility Changes website

June 1, 2026: Expanded Work Mandates The definition of "Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents" (ABAWDs) is expanding. Some adult CalFresh recipients will be required to document at least 80 hours of work, training, or volunteering per month to remain eligible. The age range for these requirements has shifted to include adults up to 64 years old. The County will continue to screen for exemptions, which include caregivers for children under 14 and those with specific physical or mental health challenges.

Jan. 1, 2027: Medi-Cal Community Engagement Looking further ahead, certain Medi-Cal recipients will need to meet similar work or community engagement rules to maintain their health coverage. This transition will also include a shift to six-month renewal periods for some adults, replacing the current annual cycle.

Updating information to stay covered

To manage this transition, the County has launched a massive outreach campaign. Starting this week, CalFresh customers will begin receiving text messages with resources and alerts regarding their specific cases.

Officials are urging all residents receiving benefits to log into the BenefitsCal portal to ensure their contact information is current. Keeping a phone number and mailing address up to date is the only way to ensure residents receive the mandatory "Notice of Action" letters and eligibility confirmation steps required to prevent a lapse in coverage.

For those facing immediate food or medical needs, 211 San Diego remains the primary hub for connecting with local food pantries, employment services, and alternative medical resources.

"The County’s mission is to strengthen our communities," a representative stated, noting that the workforce is being specifically trained to guide residents through these innovative, data-driven service changes.