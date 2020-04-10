THOUSANDS OF FARMWORKERS WILL GET PAY RAISES THANKS TO A LAWSUIT

By Melissa Montalvo, CalMatters
CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters
Photo: CC by NC via Bing
December 5, 2021 (San Diego) - Tens of thousands of California’s guest farmworkers and U.S. farmworkers will see pay increases in 2022, which advocates say comes thanks to their lawsuit to stop a Trump-era wage freeze.
The wage increase is based on the USDA’s annual survey findings on farm labor, released on Nov. 24. The survey and its findings are used to determine the rate of pay for temporary, seasonal agricultural workers employed through the H-2A program.
